Newcastle United seek another ‘big’ Brighton deal, Albion star and Leeds United target to exit, West Ham ‘chasing’ frustrated Man United ace

A week after they beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium to hand Spurs the initiative in the battle to qualify for the Champions League, they repeated the trick as Leo Trossard weaved into the area and finished well past Hugo Lloris

It pegged Tottenham back in a top four race they previously looked to have control of, although the Gunners and West Ham all dropped points at the weekend, while Manchester United had an unconvincing win against Norwich thanks to a hat-trick from Ronaldo.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said: "The players were incredible, work rate and understanding and discipline. Everything you need to win at places like this because Tottenham are a top team.

"We had good organisation and attitude to run and defend and be brave when we had the ball. It was no smash and grab, we tried to win the ball and push them back.

"We are playing against a number of world class players. We knew we had to be good and I thought we were today.

"You can see how difficult it is historically for Brighton and Hove Albion to win at Spurs. A great day for the club, three points a clean sheet and 40 points with six games to go.

"So not so bad considering it was Armageddon three matches ago.

"It was only fair we beat Tottenham after Arsenal," quipped Potter when asked he his team has now had a major impact on the race for the top four."

