Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion team news: 8 out and 1 doubt
The Seagulls will make their second trip to St James’ Park this season, with October’s Premier League meeting between the side’s ending in a 1-0 triumph for Fabian Hurzeler’s men.
After midweek’s impressive 2-1 victory over Bournemouth, attention now turns to Sunday’s FA Cup clash with a win securing a quarter-final spot ahead of Sunday afternoon’s draw.
Albion go into the contest unbeaten in their four outings in all competitions, which included two victories against Chelsea - one of which coming in the Fourth Round.
Huzeler will be without a number of first-team men for the long journey to the north-east with skipper Lewis Dunk ruled out for the game.
Check out who will be missing for both sides this weekend.
Jamal Lascelles (Newcastle) - out
The defender has been sidelined since March 2024 with a knee injury and is yet to return to full-time training so will be missing for the cup tie.
Sven Botman (Newcastle) - out
The defender has been absent for the previous four games with a knee injury and is yet to train with the side.
Joelinton (Newcastle) - out
Similarly to Botmon, Joelinton has been absent for Newcastle previous five outings due to a knee issue and Howe revealed his caution in utilising the pair on Sunday having failed to train ahead of the game.
Alexander Isak (Newcastle) - doubt
Isak will be a massive loss for Newcastle, having scored 21 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions to date. The star striker missed Wednesday's defeat to Liverpool with a groin issue and Eddie Howe will run the rule over the Swedish international before making a decision over his selection.
Lewis Dunk (Brighton) - out
The skipper has been ruled out of the trip to St James’ Park with a rib injury - sustained against Chelsea in the previous round - and Hurzeler believes Sunday’s clash will come too soon for the defender.
James Milner (Brighton) - out
The experienced midfielder has been out since August with a hamstring injury and will remain absent for the Seagulls.
Igor Julio (Brighton) - out
Julio will be unavailable to Hurzeler for the remainder of the campaign due to a hamstring injury picked up in January.
Jason Steele (Brighton) - out
The goalkeeper underwent shoulder surgery last month and will remain out of a significant period.
Ferdi Kadioglu (Brighton) - out
Hurzeler confirmed in February that Kadioglu is still a long way off due to toe injury, with the midfielder last in action in November.
