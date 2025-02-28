Brighton make the long trip up to Newcastle in the FA Cup this weekend.

The Seagulls will make their second trip to St James’ Park this season, with October’s Premier League meeting between the side’s ending in a 1-0 triumph for Fabian Hurzeler’s men.

After midweek’s impressive 2-1 victory over Bournemouth, attention now turns to Sunday’s FA Cup clash with a win securing a quarter-final spot ahead of Sunday afternoon’s draw.

Albion go into the contest unbeaten in their four outings in all competitions, which included two victories against Chelsea - one of which coming in the Fourth Round.

Huzeler will be without a number of first-team men for the long journey to the north-east with skipper Lewis Dunk ruled out for the game.

Check out who will be missing for both sides this weekend.

Jamal Lascelles (Newcastle) - out

The defender has been sidelined since March 2024 with a knee injury and is yet to return to full-time training so will be missing for the cup tie.

Sven Botman (Newcastle) - out

The defender has been absent for the previous four games with a knee injury and is yet to train with the side.

Joelinton (Newcastle) - out

Similarly to Botmon, Joelinton has been absent for Newcastle previous five outings due to a knee issue and Howe revealed his caution in utilising the pair on Sunday having failed to train ahead of the game.

Alexander Isak (Newcastle) - doubt

Isak will be a massive loss for Newcastle, having scored 21 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions to date. The star striker missed Wednesday's defeat to Liverpool with a groin issue and Eddie Howe will run the rule over the Swedish international before making a decision over his selection.

Lewis Dunk (Brighton) - out

The skipper has been ruled out of the trip to St James’ Park with a rib injury - sustained against Chelsea in the previous round - and Hurzeler believes Sunday’s clash will come too soon for the defender.

James Milner (Brighton) - out

The experienced midfielder has been out since August with a hamstring injury and will remain absent for the Seagulls.

Igor Julio (Brighton) - out

Julio will be unavailable to Hurzeler for the remainder of the campaign due to a hamstring injury picked up in January.

Jason Steele (Brighton) - out

The goalkeeper underwent shoulder surgery last month and will remain out of a significant period.

Ferdi Kadioglu (Brighton) - out

Hurzeler confirmed in February that Kadioglu is still a long way off due to toe injury, with the midfielder last in action in November.

