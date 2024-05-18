Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is to leave the club after Sunday’s season-ending clash with Manchester United.

The Italian joined Albion in September 2022 after Graham Potter left for Chelsea and enjoyed immediate success, taking the club to their highest-ever top-flight finish of sixth.

That secured a campaign in this season’s Europa League and saw De Zerbi linked with a number of high-profile jobs.

Brighton and De Zerbi made the last 16 of the Europa League, while they sit 10th in the Premier League with a game to go.

"I am very sad to be leaving Brighton, but I am very proud of what my players and staff have achieved with the support of everyone at the club and our amazing fans in the past two historical seasons," De Zerbi said in a statement.

1 . Sebastian Hoeness The Stuttgart boss is 16/1 after guiding them to the Champions League

2 . Carlos Corberán Currently in charge of West Brom who just lost out to Southampton in the play-off semi-finals. He's 16/1.

3 . Gareth Southgate The England head coach and former Palace man is 33/1