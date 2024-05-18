Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will leave at the ned of the seasonRoberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will leave at the ned of the season
Next Brighton manager: Early favourite confirmed as ex-Man United and Man City men lead the way after shock exit

By Derren Howard
Published 18th May 2024, 17:06 BST
Updated 18th May 2024, 17:38 BST
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is to leave the club after Sunday’s season-ending clash with Manchester United.

The Italian joined Albion in September 2022 after Graham Potter left for Chelsea and enjoyed immediate success, taking the club to their highest-ever top-flight finish of sixth.

That secured a campaign in this season’s Europa League and saw De Zerbi linked with a number of high-profile jobs.

Brighton and De Zerbi made the last 16 of the Europa League, while they sit 10th in the Premier League with a game to go.

“I am very sad to be leaving Brighton, but I am very proud of what my players and staff have achieved with the support of everyone at the club and our amazing fans in the past two historical seasons,” De Zerbi said in a statement. Here’s who the next manager could be according to Sky Bet

The Stuttgart boss is 16/1 after guiding them to the Champions League

1. Sebastian Hoeness

The Stuttgart boss is 16/1 after guiding them to the Champions League Photo: Alexander Hassenstein

Currently in charge of West Brom who just lost out to Southampton in the play-off semi-finals. He's 16/1.

2. Carlos Corberán

Currently in charge of West Brom who just lost out to Southampton in the play-off semi-finals. He's 16/1. Photo: Dan Mullan

The England head coach and former Palace man is 33/1

3. Gareth Southgate

The England head coach and former Palace man is 33/1 Photo: Alex Pantling

The Norwegian in charge of Bodø/Glimt is often linked with jobs but never seems to move. 14/1.

4. Kjetil Knutsen

The Norwegian in charge of Bodø/Glimt is often linked with jobs but never seems to move. 14/1. Photo: KURT DESPLENTER

