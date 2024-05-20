Roberto De Zerbi says goodbye to the Brighton fans at the Amex Stadium yesterdayRoberto De Zerbi says goodbye to the Brighton fans at the Amex Stadium yesterday
By Derren Howard
Published 20th May 2024, 17:13 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 17:29 BST
The latest on Brighton and Hove Albion’s search to replace Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive Paul Barber admits it will be tough to replace a “top coach” after Roberto De Zerbi’s exit.

The Italian left Brighton after two eventful seasons at the helm and now the search is underway for his successor.

“He will be difficult to replace, for sure,” said Barber after the 2-0 final day defeat to Manchester United. “We don’t wait for a coach to leave before we start work.

“Part of our process is to make sure we always know who the next coach might be. You can’t guarantee because you don’t know people’s circumstances at the time the incumbent coach leaves but we work really hard on our coach homework.” Here’s the latest from BetVictor on who is favourite for the Albion hot seat...

The Ipswich Town boss is 11/10. The word is however is that McKenna is in no rush to leave Portman Road

1. Kieran McKenna

The Ipswich Town boss is 11/10. The word is however is that McKenna is in no rush to leave Portman Road Photo: George Wood

Nice's Italian head coach is 4/1.

2. Francesco Farioli

Nice's Italian head coach is 4/1. Photo: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI

The Brighton born Southampton head coach is 10/1.

3. Russell Martin

The Brighton born Southampton head coach is 10/1. Photo: Alex Burstow

The former Brighton man is available having been sacked by Hull City. 14/1.

4. Liam Rosenior

The former Brighton man is available having been sacked by Hull City. 14/1. Photo: George Wood

