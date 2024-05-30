Next Brighton manager: Former Man United man snubs Albion and agrees four-year deal with newcomers
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has signed a new four-year contract at Portman Road – ending speculation of a move to Brighton.
McKenna, 38, led Ipswich to a second successive promotion last season and had been linked with Brighton, Chelsea and Manchester United after taking the Suffolk club into the Premier League.
The Northern Irishman’s improved and extended deal at Ipswich keeps him at the club until the summer of 2028.
“I am extremely proud to have signed a new contract with the club,” McKenna told the Ipswich website.
“We have enjoyed incredible success together over the last two seasons and I’m excited to have the opportunity and responsibility of leading this fantastic club into its first season in the Premier League in 22 years.”
The Seagulls, who finished 11th last season, will continue their search for a new manager following the exit of Roberto De Zerbi. McKenna was said to be a leading candidate for the Brighton job but former boss Graham Potter now leads the way with the bookmakers.
Potter enjoyed three largely successful seasons at the Amex Stadium before moving on to Chelsea in 2022. A potential return for Potter has divided opinion among Brighton fans, with many still at upset at the manner of his departure and that he took a number of key staff with him, including club legend Bruno.
Malmö FF boss Henrik Rydstrom is also in the running and the Swedish league and cup winner is currently second favourite, behind Potter and ahead of Southampton boss Russell Martin.
Next Brighton manager latest from Sky Bet: Graham Potter 4/5, Henrik Rydstrom 4/1, Russell Martin 7/1, Liam Rosenior 8/1, Garcia Pimienta 16/1, Mauricio Pochettino 16/1, Ruben Amorim 16/1, Steve Cooper 16/1.
