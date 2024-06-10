Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton look set to appoint talented young German coach Fabian Hurzeler as their new manager. The 31-year-old St Pauli man has been in talks with the Seagulls and is expected to be announced later this week as the man to replace former boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Hurzeler has impressed so far in his brief career as he led the St Pauli to the 2Bundesliga league title and promotion to the Bundesliga in only his first full season in charge.

The former Germany international youth coach is regarded as one of the best young talents around and will be entrusted with leading Brighton’s charge in the Premier League next season.

Fabian Huerzeler, Head Coach of FC St. Pauli, is expected to join Brighton and Hove Albion later this week

Brighton have good blend of youth and experience in their squad and the likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Jack Hinshelwood, Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso and Tariq Lamptey should be fit for the start of the new season after lengthy injury problems last term.

Hurzeler will also look to win over the senior professionals James Milner, Lewis Dunk and Danny Welbeck – all older than him – and get the best from emerging talents such as midfielder Carlo Baleba and left back Valentin Barco.

It’s quite a challenge for an unproven manager in the Premier League but chairman and owner Tony Bloom is rarely one to shy away from a bold decision and his track record shows he’s a shrewd pick when it comes to choosing the next one.

