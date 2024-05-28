Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest on Brighton’s search for Roberto De Zerbi’s successor

Ipswich manager and Brighton target Kieran McKenna is expected to sign a new contract and lead the club into their first season back in the Premier League.

McKenna was believed to be among the contenders to replace Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton and had also been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

But talks over a new deal at Portman Road are at an advanced stage with only the finer details to be finalised.

Kieran McKenna, Manager of Ipswich Town has been strongly linked with Brighton, Man United and Chelsea

McKenna was recently voted the League Managers Association’s manager of the year after guiding Ipswich to promotion, ending a 22-year absence from the English top flight. It was a second consecutive promotion for the 38-year-old, who took charge of Town in December 2021.

It is understood McKenna was on a shortlist for the Brighton job alongside former Albion and Chelsea head coach Graham Potter, while Southampton’s Brighton born boss Russell Martin remains a contender.

Potter is now in pole position to take over at the Amex Stadium, according to the latest odds from the bookmakers. But Ipswich fans are set to be handed a major boost with their manager reiterating his commitment to the club. McKenna signed a four-year deal last summer which runs until 2027.

