Next Brighton manager: Kieran McKenna update clears the way for ex-Chelsea and Norwich men
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ipswich manager and Brighton target Kieran McKenna is expected to sign a new contract and lead the club into their first season back in the Premier League.
McKenna was believed to be among the contenders to replace Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton and had also been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.
But talks over a new deal at Portman Road are at an advanced stage with only the finer details to be finalised.
McKenna was recently voted the League Managers Association’s manager of the year after guiding Ipswich to promotion, ending a 22-year absence from the English top flight. It was a second consecutive promotion for the 38-year-old, who took charge of Town in December 2021.
It is understood McKenna was on a shortlist for the Brighton job alongside former Albion and Chelsea head coach Graham Potter, while Southampton’s Brighton born boss Russell Martin remains a contender.
Potter is now in pole position to take over at the Amex Stadium, according to the latest odds from the bookmakers. But Ipswich fans are set to be handed a major boost with their manager reiterating his commitment to the club. McKenna signed a four-year deal last summer which runs until 2027.
Brighton’s former boss De Zerbi continues to be linked with Chelsea, although the Blues are said to be in advanced talks with Leicester City for their manager Enzo Maresca, who led the Foxes to the Championship title.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.