Next Brighton manager: Leading contender confirms his decision as ex-Man United signs contract

By Derren Howard
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 13:16 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 13:20 BST
All the latest news on Brighton and Hove Albion’s search for Roberto De Zerbi’s successor

Michael Carrick has signed a new three-year contract as head coach of Middlesbrough.

The 42-year-old former England and Manchester United midfielder took charge of Boro in October 2022 and led the Teesside club to eighth place in last season’s Championship table. He also led Middlesbrough to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Carrick had previously been linked with the vacant managerial position at Brighton as the Seagulls look to appoint a successor to Roberto De Zerbi. Carrick was among the leading contenders with the bookmakers and only this morning was the fourth favourite behind Graham Potter, Steve Cooper and Henrik Rydstrom.

Michael Carrick, Manager of Middlesbrough, has signed a new deal at he Riverside

“I think having that attachment, that trust and that belief within the club is really important,” Carrick told his club’s official website.

“We’ve certainly got that – that’s what still gives me the great feeling that I had when I first walked through the door.

“It feels like a big step as a headline, as a statement, but really it doesn’t change anything I do or how I approach it, it just carries on what we’re trying to achieve.”

