Next Brighton manager: Major shift for Henrik Rydström and Fabian Hürzeler as top contender rules himself out

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter has ruled himself out of a return to the Amex Stadium.

Potter, 48, held talks with the Seagulls but feels now is not the right time to return. The ex-Swansea manager had three successful seasons with Brighton as he transformed their playing style and turned them from relegation strugglers to a top half team. However, the manner of his exit to Chelsea and comments made about Brighton in a press conference with Chelsea disgruntled Brighton fans. “If I wanted a easy life, I would have stayed at Brighton,” was one quote that seemed to annoy many Albion followers.

Sources close to Potter are said to have contacted Sky Sports and said: “He will not be returning to Brighton as head coach,” Sky were told. "He really enjoyed working with Brighton but he understands and respects the fans’ reaction when he left for Chelsea.”

It continued: "It is a great opportunity for any coach but now is not the right time to for him. He is proud of what he achieved at Brighton and the progress and the results and the development of a talented and hungry squad. He really enjoyed it but sometimes it's best not to go back.”

It now appears to leave the door ajar for Malmo boss Henrik Rydström and Fabian Hurzeler. Rising manager and new bookmaker favourite Hurzeler, 31, is currently with FC St Pauli and last season guided the German club to promotion as champions of Bundesliga 2.