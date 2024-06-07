Next Brighton manager: New favourite confirmed as Graham Potter issues fan reaction statement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton search for Roberto De Zerbi’s successor takes a new twist

Fabian Hurzeler is the new favourite to be the next manager at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Hurzeler, 31, has impressed at German club St Pauli and took them from a relegation battle to Bundesliga 2 champions in under two seasons.

It is understood Brighton have held initial talks with a manger considered to be one of the leading the young managers in world football. It would however be a bold move from Albion chairman Tony Bloom as they look to steady the ship after the popular Roberto De Zerbi left at the end of last season.

Former Brighton head coach Graham Potter has ruled himself out of a return

Hurzeler was previously the assistant manager of the Germany U20s and Germany U18s before moving St Pauli as assistant manager. He was made the head coach, aged 29, in December 2022 after the club dismissed previous head coach Timo Schultz.

The Texas born manager with a Swiss father and a German mother was a defensive midfielder during his playing days for Bayern Munich II, 1899 Hoffenheim II and 1860 Munich II. His playing days ended at the age of 23 and from there, he started preparing for life as a coach.

Hurzeler is now the favourite with the bookmakers after Graham Potter ruled himself out of a potential return to the Amex Stadium. Sources close to Potter told Sky Sports: “He will not be returning as head coach. He enjoyed working with Brighton and the hierarchy but he understands and respects the fans’ reaction when he left for Chelsea.”