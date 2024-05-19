Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion (C), and Andrea Maldera, Assistant Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion (R), inspect the pitch prior to the Premier League match against Manchester UnitedRoberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion (C), and Andrea Maldera, Assistant Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion (R), inspect the pitch prior to the Premier League match against Manchester United
Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion (C), and Andrea Maldera, Assistant Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion (R), inspect the pitch prior to the Premier League match against Manchester United

Next Brighton manager odds: New favourite emerges as Kieran McKenna, Francesco Farioli and Graham Potter see prices shift significantly

By Derren Howard
Published 19th May 2024, 14:27 BST
Updated 19th May 2024, 14:56 BST
All the latest on Brighton’s search for Roberto De Zerbi’s replacement

Brighton and Hove Albion fans are set to give outgoing head coach Roberto De Zerbi a rousing send-off in the final Premier League game match against Man United at Old Trafford. De Zerbi will part company with the Seagulls after the Amex Stadium showdown having joined the club in September 2022. The Italian proved a popular figure among the fans as he classy style of football led Albion to a record sixth place finish in the top flight and Europa League qualification. This year has been more problematic as injuries, losing key players in the transfer market and European football added to the demands. A very respectable 10th place finish remains the target ahead of the match which would certainly be seen as a job well done for De Zerbi. Here's the latest on who's in the running to be the next Albion boss.

Tricky to this one happening given Bloom's rivalry with Benham. But the Brentford boss would be a sound appointment. Odds: 25/1.

1. Thomas Frank

Tricky to this one happening given Bloom's rivalry with Benham. But the Brentford boss would be a sound appointment. Odds: 25/1. Photo: Richard Pelham

The former Nottingham Forest manager has been out of work since his harsh sacking from the City Ground. 22/1.

2. Steve Cooper

The former Nottingham Forest manager has been out of work since his harsh sacking from the City Ground. 22/1. Photo: Marc Atkins

The former Brighton man was sacked by Hull after narrowly failing to reach the Championship play-offs. 18/1.

3. Liam Rosenior

The former Brighton man was sacked by Hull after narrowly failing to reach the Championship play-offs. 18/1. Photo: George Wood

Relegated with Burnley this season and the former Man City odds have drifted overnight. 16/1.

4. Vincent Kompany

Relegated with Burnley this season and the former Man City odds have drifted overnight. 16/1. Photo: Gareth Copley

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Roberto De ZerbiBrightonGraham PotterPremier LeagueOld TraffordMan UnitedAlbionEuropa League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.