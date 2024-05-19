Brighton and Hove Albion fans are set to give outgoing head coach Roberto De Zerbi a rousing send-off in the final Premier League game match against Man United at Old Trafford. De Zerbi will part company with the Seagulls after the Amex Stadium showdown having joined the club in September 2022. The Italian proved a popular figure among the fans as he classy style of football led Albion to a record sixth place finish in the top flight and Europa League qualification. This year has been more problematic as injuries, losing key players in the transfer market and European football added to the demands. A very respectable 10th place finish remains the target ahead of the match which would certainly be seen as a job well done for De Zerbi. Here's the latest on who's in the running to be the next Albion boss.