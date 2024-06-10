Next Brighton manager: Overwhelming favourite confirmed as decision made on ex-Chelsea and Nottingham Forest men

The latest on Brighton’s search for Roberto De Zerbi’s successor

Brighton and Hove Albion’s search for a new manager appears to be reaching it’s conclusion. The Seagulls bid farewell to the popular Roberto De Zerbi on the final day of last season. Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna was reportedly the club’s No1 target but Albion’s plans were scuppered as the former Manchester United coach signed a new deal with newly promoted Ipswich. A return of former boss Graham Potter was considered but then shelved as the ex-Chelsea man issued a statement last week ruled himself out due to a potentially negative response from a number of Brighton fans. Some remain disgruntled on the manner of Potter’s exit to Chelsea in September 2022 and comments he made about Brighton while in charge at Chelsea. “If I wanted an easy life I would have stayed at Brighton,” was one particular comment that sat uncomfortably with Albion fans. Former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Copper was also among the candidates, while impressive Malmo boss Henrik Rydstrom was also among the leading contenders. Brighton chairman Tony Bloom does however appear to have settled on his next manager, with 31-year-old St Pauli boss Fabian Hurzeler now the clear favourite. It’s a bold move by Brighton as they hand the keys of the car over to someone so young but Hurzeler’s brief amangerial career has been impressive and he’s viewed as one of the best up and coming young coaches in Europe. He guided St Pauli to the Bundesliga2 title last term as St Pauli gained promotion to the German top flight for the first time in 13 years. Hurzeler’s appointment is expected to be made this week and Albion’s pre-season plans can now start to take shape.