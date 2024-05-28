Next Brighton manager: Significant shift for Kieran McKenna after Chelsea decision and clear favourite now confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest from Brighton and Hove Albion as they search for a new had coach

Brighton’s search for a new manger continues following a Bank Holiday weekend of talks for Brighton, Chelsea, Ipswich Town and Manchester United.

The Seagulls are keen to appoint a successor for Roberto De Zerbi who left on “amicable terms” after two largely successful seasons at the Amex Stadium.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna was reportedly their No1 target but the situation is complicated as he was seriously considered by Chelsea and Manchester United – but reports on Sunday said he was set to stay at Ipswich and sign a new lucrative deal.

Kieran McKenna, Manager of Ipswich Town, could be staying at Portman Road next season

Chelsea have since asked for permission to speak to Leicester’s Enzo Maresca, for whom the Foxes would demand compensation for, with a figure of £10million being floated.

The Italian, who until last summer was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, has guided the Foxes back into the Premier League at the first time of asking following their relegation 12 months ago

Brentford’s Thomas Frank and McKenna – who got Ipswich promoted from the Championship behind Leicester – were also apparent contenders for the role.

It all points towards a potential return for Graham Potter at Brighton. Potter enjoyed three seasons at Brighton before his ill-fated move to Chelsea in September 2022. The former Swansea boss lasted less than a year at Stamford Bridge and has been out of work since.

The chance to return to the Amex Stadium is tempting one but would divide opinion among fans, who felt let down by the timing of his exit to Chelsea and the fact he took club legend and then Brighton coach Bruno with him.

Potter though is an excellent coach and more than capable of developing some of the best young talents at Brighton, as he previously did with the likes of Yves Bissouma and Alexis Mac Allister and Leo Trossard.

De Zerbi meanwhile continues to be linked with FA Cup winners Man United, if they part company with Erik ten Hag this summer, while the i reported this morning that the Italian is not completely ruled out by Chelsea.

