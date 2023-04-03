Next Chelsea manager: Current Brighton boss in the race with a new surprise favourite confirmation

Chelsea plot their next move after sacking former Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter

Head coach Graham Potter has been sacked by Chelsea following defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday that dropped them into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge drew angry calls from home supporters for the manager to go after the team’s poor run of form extended to just four wins from 19 games in the league.

Former Brighton player and coach Bruno Saltor, who was taken to Chelsea from Brighton when Potter took the job, will take charge of the first team in the immediate term starting with Tuesday’s home game against Liverpool.

He is likely to remain in charge for both legs of the Champions League last-eight meeting with Real Madrid whilst recruitment chiefs Paul Winstanley (another former Brighton man) and Laurence Stewart conduct the search for a successor.

The club paid £21.5m in compensation to Brighton in order to release Potter and his backroom staff, a record fee paid by an English club for a manager.

A permanent appointment is not expected to be imminent here are the latest contenders inline to be the next manager at Stamford Bridge – including Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

1 . Julian Nagelsmann Latest odds 1/3 Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE

2 . Bruno Saltor Latest odds 9/2 Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Mauricio Pochettino Latest odds: 14/1 Photo: KARIM JAAFAR

4 . Luis Enrique Latest odds: 14/1 Photo: Julian Finney