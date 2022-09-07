Next Chelsea Manager: The early contenders to replace Thomas Tuchel after Graham Potter 'favourite' confirmation

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea

Last night's Champions League defeat leaves new owner, Todd Boehly, searching for a new manager. This only a few days before they travel to Craven Cottage to play Fulham on league duty.

Graham Potter has impressed at Brighton since arriving from Swansea in 2019. He has transformed the team from relegation battlers into European challengers.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potter has developed a reputation for playing a forward thinking brand of football and has the knack of developing young talent.

He has also squeezed out the maximum from his senior players such as Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross and Solly March – all of whom are playing the best football of their careers.

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane are also in the running.

BetVictor’s Sam Boswell, said ”As it stands, Brighton boss Graham Potter is the 4/5 favourite, with former Tottenham boss, Mauricio Pochettino, second in the betting at 6/4.

"Having had a spell in West London early in his career, current Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is 12/1 to return to Stamford Bridge.

“One interesting name at a bigger price is Chelsea legend Jose Mourinho. He is 33/1 to shock the footballing world and return for a third spell at the Blues.'

The full list:

Graham Potter 8/11

Mauricio Pochettino 15/8

Zinedine Zidane 5/1

Brendan Rodgers 12/1

Massimilano Allegri 16/1

Diego Simeone 16/1

Roberto Martinez 20/1

Gareth Southgate 25/1

Frank Lampard 25/1

Thomas Frank 25/1

Marcelo Bielsa 25/1

Lucien Favre 25/1

Roberto Mancini 33/1

Eddie Howe 33/1

Wayne Rooney 33/1

Slaven Bilic 33/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 33/1

Thierry Henry 33/1

Sam Allardyce 33/1

Kjetil Knutsen 33/1

Sean Dyche 33/1

Jesse Marsch 33/1

Ange Postecoglou 33/1

Jose Mourinho 33/1

John Terry 33/1

Mark Hughes 66/1