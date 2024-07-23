Next England manager: Brighton chief confirms what many think about Graham Potter amid Eddie Howe's latest comments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton’s Paul Barber gives his view Graham Potter and the next England manager

Albion chief executive Paul Barber believes Graham Potter is a strong candidate to be the next England manager.

The FA continue their search for Gareth Southgate’s successor after the 53-year-old stood down shortly after England’s 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

Former Brighton manager Potter is a leading contender for the role, along with Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and England under-21 boss Lee Carsley. Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino, Frank Lampard and Ange Postocoglou have also been linked.

Graham Potter spent three largely successful seasons at Brighton

Barber, who was previously employed by the FA as director of marketing and communications, worked with Potter for three largely successful seasons at Brighton.

"I enjoyed working with Graham for three years and he has a lot of the qualities the FA would look for,” said Barber to Talk Sport.

"Certainly during my time there I worked with a number of different England managers and with my experience with Graham – he communicates well, he's tactically astute and he plays a good brand of football.

"He's English which is of course not the only requisite for England or any international team these day. He will be attractive and of course he is available.

"He would be a very strong candidate but I'm sure there will be many others – but Graham would be a good one.”

Potter rose to prominence at Swedish side Ostersund, who he led from the fourth tier to European qualification, before joining Swansea for the 2018-19 season.

He then succeeded Chris Hughton at Brighton, who he led to ninth in the Premier League in his last full season before a much less successful spell at Chelsea which lasted just under eight months.

Potter was asked about the England role last week as he received an honorary doctorate at Leeds Beckett University. "Now I'm in that good place where I'm happy to be ready and looking forward to the next challenge," Potter told Sky Sports. "I've had a great break. I feel really ready, really excited to be back when the right opportunity comes."

Howe of course is currently with Newcastle and said he’s happy at the Magpies, as long as he gets the support he needs to carry on his mission.