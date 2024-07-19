Next England manager: FA publish update amid Graham Potter and Eddie Howe shift

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Brighton manager Graham Potter remains in contention to the next England manager

A job profile detailing the qualities required in the next England manager has been published by the FA, which revealed it has “already identified a number of candidates” to succeed Gareth Southgate.

Southgate stood down on Tuesday after his England team came up just short in the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter among the favourites.

Potter rose to prominence at Swedish side Ostersund, before joining Swansea for the 2018-19 season. He then succeeded Chris Hughton at Brighton before a chaotic spell at Chelsea, which lasted just under eight months.

Former Brighton head coach Graham Potter says he's ready to work again

"I'm happy to be ready and looking forward to the next challenge," Potter told Sky Sports. "I've had a great break. It was important for me to take a break and re-energise. I feel really ready, really excited to be back when the right opportunity comes."

The FA insists the process is open to anyone who meets the set of criteria and the governing body set August 2 as the closing date for applications.

“Our succession planning process has already identified a number of candidates; in addition to this we are committed to open recruitment processes in the football industry,” it stated.

The FA said the role required someone to “lead and develop the England senior men’s team to win a major tournament and be consistently ranked as one of the top teams in the world”.

The right person would also provide “inspiring leadership” to the FA’s technical team and develop and maintain strong relationships with clubs who employ English-qualified players.

The successful candidate would need to hold a Uefa Pro Licence, possess “significant experience” of English football and have “a strong track record delivering results in the Premier League and/or leading international competitions”.

They will be an “exceptional leader”, the profile said, “highly resilient” and “comfortable in a very high-profile role with intense public scrutiny”.