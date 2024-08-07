Next England manager: FA to make Lee Carsley decision amid Graham Potter and Eddie Howe confusion

Ex-Brighton boss Graham Potter is a candidate to be the next England manager

Former Brighton head coach Graham Potter remains in contention to be the next permanent England manager

Lee Carsley looks set to take interim charge for England’s Nations League matches next month.

The search for Gareth Southgate’s successor – for which Carsley is likely to be a contender as under-21s manager – is under way after the national team boss resigned two days after his side lost the final of Euro 2024 to Spain.

England have competitive fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland next month and with the recruitment process for the next manager due to take some time, reports suggest Carsley is in pole position to assume a caretaker role.

The next England squad is due to be named on August 29. Former Derby and Everton midfielder Carsley led England Under-21s to a first European Championship victory in 39 years last summer.

The Football Association has not commented on any potential candidates or plans for next month’s matches.

In a statement last month, chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “Our UEFA Nations League campaign starts in September and we have an interim solution in place if it is needed.”

Former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter and Newcastle boss Eddie Howe remain among the favourites to be the next permanent head coach.

"Now I'm in that good place where I'm happy to be ready and looking forward to the next challenge," Potter told Sky Sports last month.

"I've had a great break. It was important for me to take a break, reflect and re-energise. It's been a good time to look at other things, other sports, other teams and visit places.

"I feel really ready, really excited to be back when the right opportunity comes."

Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said to Talk Sport: “I enjoyed working with Graham for three years and he has a lot of the qualities the FA would look for.

"Certainly during my time there I worked with a number of different England managers and with my experience with Graham – he communicates well, he's tactically astute and he plays a good brand of football.”