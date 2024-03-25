Next Ireland manager: Ex-Chelsea and Brighton man confirmed as new favourite ahead of Man United great

The Football Association of Ireland’s director of football Marc Canham revealed last month as O’Shea was placed in interim charge that Stephen Kenny’s successor would be named in early April, and that an announcement had been delayed by “existing contractual obligations”.

Former Manchester United and Ireland defender O’Shea said: “My remit was to focus on these two games. If my remit beforehand was ‘John, you’re the full-time new manager’, it might have been a different situation. The focus for me was ‘these two games, John, look after these games and see what happens then’. “I am focusing on the last game against Switzerland. My focus has been on that right from the start when this process started.”