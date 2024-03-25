Next Ireland manager: Ex-Chelsea and Brighton man confirmed as new favourite ahead of Man United great

By Derren Howard
Published 25th Mar 2024, 16:09 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 16:27 GMT

John O’Shea is thinking no further ahead than Tuesday night’s friendly against Switzerland amid speculation he could become permanent Republic of Ireland manager after all.

The Football Association of Ireland’s director of football Marc Canham revealed last month as O’Shea was placed in interim charge that Stephen Kenny’s successor would be named in early April, and that an announcement had been delayed by “existing contractual obligations”.

Former Manchester United and Ireland defender O’Shea said: “My remit was to focus on these two games. If my remit beforehand was ‘John, you’re the full-time new manager’, it might have been a different situation. The focus for me was ‘these two games, John, look after these games and see what happens then’. “I am focusing on the last game against Switzerland. My focus has been on that right from the start when this process started.”

Here’s the latest from talkSPORT BET on who is the favourite to be the next permanent boss:

The ex-Newcastle, Brighton and Ghana boss is 25-1

1. Chris Hughton

The ex-Newcastle, Brighton and Ghana boss is 25-1

The ex-Ireland and Man United midfielder is 20/1

2. Roy Keane

The ex-Ireland and Man United midfielder is 20/1

The ex-Hammer is 12/1

3. Slaven Bili

The ex-Hammer is 12/1

The former Man U defender and current caretaker is 12/1

4. John O’Shea

The former Man U defender and current caretaker is 12/1

