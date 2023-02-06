Brighton and Hove Albion’s Premier League rivals Leeds United have sacked their manager Jesse Marsch.

Leeds are fourth from bottom in the Premier League and yesterday lost 1-0 to rivals Nottingham Forest. Marsch, who has remained a positive character throughout his rocky tenure, has often been criticised by the home fans. They are only out of the bottom three on goal difference and face the very real prospect of dropping back down to the Championship.

Everton’s surprise victory against leaders Arsenal on Saturday moved them out of the relegation zone as the Goodison Park club received the bounce they were looking for as they sacked Frank Lampard and replaced him with Sean Dyce. Struggling Wolves, who also changed their boss in recent weeks, added further pressure on Leeds as they enjoyed an excellent 3-0 win against mid-table outfit Liverpool.

A statement from leeds United read: “Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties. Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season. The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”

