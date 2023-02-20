Former Brighton boss Graham Potter continues to struggle at his new club Chelsea

Graham Potter said recently if he wanted an easy life, he would have stayed at Brighton – those days of comfort on the south coast must now be a very distant memory for the under-pressure Chelsea manager.

Potter and his Chelsea team lost once again at the weekend to bottom of the table Southampton with some voices near the dugout calling for the manager to leave following what was surely the worst result of his tenure. The Blues are now 10th in the top flight and four points behind seventh placed Brighton. Moving to Chelsea was a chance for Potter to test himself at the sharp end and also significantly boost his bank balance. The huge number of player arrivals, along with injuries to key players has however handed him a rocky start.

Saturday was another game in which the club’s expensive January recruits struggled to live up to the expectations set by the huge transfer outlay sanctioned by co-owner Todd Boehly.

Noni Madueke, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix showed moments of promise in midfield without ever finding the kind of link-up play that had been on display in recent weeks. Mykhailo Mudryk offered little when he came off the bench in the second half, whilst striker David Fofana on his full debut did not look like the answer to the team’s goalscoring worries.

“We’ve invested in some young players, if you look at Enzo and Mudryk, at Madueke,” said Potter. “They haven’t played that many games. They’re learning to play in the Premier League. We’re managing quite an injury list, we’ve got players returning from injury.

“All these things are true. But unfortunately when you lose they’re not what people want to hear. I know my quality and I know what I’ve done in my career. But I also understand that when results don’t go your way, you’re open to criticism and that’s fair."

