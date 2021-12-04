NINE attacking players Brighton fans are urging Tony Bloom and Graham Potter to sign in the January transfer window

Darwin Nunez continue to be a person of interest at Brighton

Albion continue to be linked with anumber of players and fans are eager to sign an attacking player to help maintain their push for a top half finish.

Neal Maupay is the current leading scorer with five goals this season while Leo Trossard has three.

Danny Welbeck continues his troubles with a hamstring problem and has just one goal so far this campaign while Aaron Connolly has struggled for fitness and form.

Has performed well in the Championship this season with 16 goals and one assist. Offers a physical presence with an eye for goal and the former Liverpool and England man seems to finding his best form

Jurgen Locadia is the other recognised striker on the books but the forward has struggled to make an impact after unsuccessful loan stints at Hoffenhiem and FC Cincinatti.

Brighton were in negotiations with Benfica last season for the 6ft 2in Uruguayan striker. Looks a real handful and 14 goals in 39 appearances for the Portuguese giants. Arsenal have recently entered the race for his signature

Another big name that regularly crops up among Brighton supporters. The former Brighton loanee is struggling for game time at Man U and had a great stint on loan at West Ham last season. Wages will be an issue!

Struggling for game time as always at Liverpool. The 26-year-old needs a move away to kick-start his career and some Brighton fans feel he could add to the attacking options

Knows what it takes to score in the Premier League. A hard worker for his team and continues to bang in the goals at the highest level for a struggling team

A striker Brighton have been linked with in the past. The 22-year-old has struggled for game time at Arsenal and will seek assurances before agreeing to any new contract. Valued at just under 11m on Transfermarkt and January could be a crucial time for the England under-21.

Impressive at Blackburn and the 22-year-old has 16 goals and one assist from 20 matches so far. Has three in nine international appearances for Chile

Brighton have been heavily linked with the youngest player at EURO 2020 and made his Poland debut aged only 17. He’s been linked with Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund among other clubs.