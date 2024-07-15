Working with Nike, Albion’s new home shirt takes pinstripe inspiration from the 2020/21 season with a fading white pinstripe on the five blue stripes sitting on a white base, with a flash of yellow. The Seagulls will first wear their new home shirt during their pre-season tour of Japan. Brighton and Hove Albion will be playing two friendlies against Kashima Antlers and Tokyo Verdy on July 24 and July 28, respectively. Their Japan international Kaoru Mitoma said: “The two teams [we play against] have different characteristics so both matches will be different, but they both play at a high level. We know that even if we play a good level of football we won't be able to beat them easily.”