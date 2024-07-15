Nine brilliant but cheesy pictures of Brighton's new Nike kit for the 2024-25 season – including Carlos Baleba, Lewis Dunk and Joao Pedro

By Derren Howard
Published 15th Jul 2024, 15:11 GMT
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 15:34 GMT
Brighton and Hove Albion unveil their new kit for the 2024-25 season

Brighton and Hove Albion have officially introduced their new Nike Home Kit for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Working with Nike, Albion’s new home shirt takes pinstripe inspiration from the 2020/21 season with a fading white pinstripe on the five blue stripes sitting on a white base, with a flash of yellow. The Seagulls will first wear their new home shirt during their pre-season tour of Japan. Brighton and Hove Albion will be playing two friendlies against Kashima Antlers and Tokyo Verdy on July 24 and July 28, respectively. Their Japan international Kaoru Mitoma said: “The two teams [we play against] have different characteristics so both matches will be different, but they both play at a high level. We know that even if we play a good level of football we won't be able to beat them easily.”

Here’s some brilliant but slightly cheesy official new kit pics:

Brighton's new home kit for the 2024-25 season

1. kit2.jpg

Brighton's new home kit for the 2024-25 season Photo: BHAFC

Brighton's 2024-25 home kit

2. Brighton's new home kit

Brighton's 2024-25 home kit Photo: Brighton & Hove Albion FC X Percival Menswear.

Brighton 2024-25 home kit

3. Brighton new home kit

Brighton 2024-25 home kit Photo: Brighton & Hove Albion FC X Percival Menswear.

Brighton 2024-25 home kit

4. Brighton's new home kit

Brighton 2024-25 home kit Photo: Brighton & Hove Albion FC X Percival Menswear.

