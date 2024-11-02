Nine changes as Lewis Dunk and Evan Ferguson decision made – Brighton predicted XI at Liverpool

All the latest team news for Brighton ahead of their Premier League trip to Liverpool

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is expected to make numerous changes as the Seagulls take on Liverpool at Anfied in the Premier League today.

Albion travel to Liverpool, just three days after suffering a Carabao Cup fourth-round exit at the hands of Arne Slot’s second-placed Reds.

Hurzeler said: “You have to make small adjustments, but on the other side, we also need this self confidence and self belief in our players that they're able to defend the one against one.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler is expected to make a number of changes for the Liverpool clash

“So I'm quite confident that Pervis Estupinan can defend the one against one against Salah or Dias. I'm confident that Joel, Tariq or Ferdi as a fullback can defend the one against one against Gakpo.

“You also need to have the self confidence and the self belief in your group and you as a player do. If you are in one against one situations that will happen during a game and if you don't have this self belief that I can beat him in one against one situation, then you can't go there and win the game.

"So I think the self belief is so important in games like this. But of course, in general we want to avoid this one against one situation because the chance for them might be higher if they have a lot of them.

“So, we’re making small adjustments, but having the self confidence and this self esteem to go there and say, yeah, I'm ready to defend one against one.”

Brighton still have a number of injury concerns with Adam Webster (thigh), James Milner (thigh), Solly March (knee) and Yankuba Minteh (muscular) set to miss out. Lewis Dunk (calf), Matt O’Riley (ankle), Joao Pedro (ankle) and Ferdi Kadioglu are doubts.

Evan Ferguson scored his first Premier League goal of the season last weekend against Wolves and is pushing for a start. The Ireland international, who was once linked with a move to Liverpool, could however struggle to force his way in ahead of the in-form Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter.

Predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Baleba, Hinshelwood, Ayari; Mitoma, Rutter, Welbeck.