Nine midfielders Brighton could sign this summer to replace Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo

Roberto De Zerbi’s Albion team have enjoyed a fine season in the Premier League as they are seventh in the table and on track for European qualification. Ahead of their match against Everton at the Amex Stadium tonight, they boosted their squad for next season having a greed a £30m deal with Watford for their Brazilian striker João Pedro. His arrival will certainly boost De Zerbi’s attacking option for next term, especially if they are to embark on their first ever European campaign. A pressing concern is however the likely exits of one or possibly two of their central midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo. The South American duo have formed one of the best midfield partnerships in the Premier League and the big guns of Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Juventus are all tracking the situation. Albion are known for maximising value when selling their star players and the club receive around £150m for their key midfielders. Good for the bean counters but not so for De Zerbi’s first team. So how would Albion fill the void if Mac Allister and Caicedo exit?...Here’s nine midfielders Brighton could sign this summer