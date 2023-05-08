Edit Account-Sign Out
Nine midfielders Brighton could sign this summer to replace Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo

Brighton and Hove Albion are expecting a hectic summer transfer window – both incoming and outgoing

By Derren Howard
Published 8th May 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 10:17 BST

Roberto De Zerbi’s Albion team have enjoyed a fine season in the Premier League as they are seventh in the table and on track for European qualification. Ahead of their match against Everton at the Amex Stadium tonight, they boosted their squad for next season having a greed a £30m deal with Watford for their Brazilian striker João Pedro. His arrival will certainly boost De Zerbi’s attacking option for next term, especially if they are to embark on their first ever European campaign. A pressing concern is however the likely exits of one or possibly two of their central midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo. The South American duo have formed one of the best midfield partnerships in the Premier League and the big guns of Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Juventus are all tracking the situation. Albion are known for maximising value when selling their star players and the club receive around £150m for their key midfielders. Good for the bean counters but not so for De Zerbi’s first team. So how would Albion fill the void if Mac Allister and Caicedo exit?...Here’s nine midfielders Brighton could sign this summer

Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo have been hugely impressive for Brighton in the Premier League

1.

Photo: Ryan Pierse

Has been Southampton's best player for some time now. At 28, the England international is an experienced PL performer. Knows the central midfield role perfectly, a model professional and a set-piece expert. Likely to be in high demand this summer with Tottenham also keen. Brighton rarely buy players in their peak years. Guide price: £40m-50m.

2. James Ward Prowse

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Forced his way into the team of late but not always a regular at Spurs. The 22-year-old seems to be maturing into a complete PL midfielder after his impressive loan at Norwich. Mobile and powerful around the pitch and has decent shot on him as well. Much will depend on who Spurs sign this summer. Guide price: £20m-30m.

3. Oliver Skipp

Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Very impressive season in the PL so far with Forest and always stands out for them. Powerful runner in midfield and breaks forward well. The 23-year-old looks a future England international. Guide price: £40m-50m.

4. Morgan Gibbs White

Photo: Gareth Copley

