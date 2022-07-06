Albion head coach Graham Potter will continue to fine tune his squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Potter faces the tricky task of improving on an impressive ninth placed finish last term.

Albion will already be without their influential midfielder Yves Bissouma, who moved to Tottenham earlier in the window for £30m plus add-ons.

Chelsea, Man City, Man United, Leicester and Newcastle are also said to interested to prising away the likes of Marc Cucurella, Rob Sanchez and Leo Trossard.

Albion fans will now hope they can keep their other star performers and also add to the squad before the window closes on September 1.

Potter also has key decisions to make on players who were on loan last season.

Sussex World looks at who's likely to exit and who will remain at Brighton before the window slams shut.

1. Shane Duffy - go Limited game time last term and said he will talk with the club this window about his future for the sake f his international career with Ireland

2. Haydon Roberts - go The talented young defender didn't feature in the PL last term but is highly regarded by all at Albion. Surprised he didn't get a loan last season but may look to move on this summer to secure first team football lower down the pyramid

3. Leo Trossard - go The Belgian international has just 12 months on his current deal. Said recently he would be open to other offers and Newcastle, West Ham and Man United are all said to be keen on Albion's playmaker. £30m should get the deal done.

4. Aaron Connolly - go Had a patchy loan at Middlesbrough and difficult to see him being a regular for Brighton next term. Another loan or a permanent switch could be on the cards this summer