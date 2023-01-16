We are at the halfway stage of the January transfer window and so far so good for Brighton and Hove Albion – but how will it play out for the rest of the month?
Brighton were bracing themselves for bids this window and Premier League giants and clubs from around Europe eyed their top talent. World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister was expected to be the chief transfer target following his superb displays for Brighton and also in Qatar for Argentina. Mac Allister has however returned refreshed and insists he is in no hurry to leave a club where he appreciated and plays a key role in an impressive Brighton team pushing for European qualification. Moises Caicedo continues to be linked with a move away, while the Leo Trossard situation continues to rumble on with Spurs keen to sign the Belgian international who has fallen out favour with head coach Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian head coach is also keen to bring players in this window and a number o players have been linked with a January move to the Seagulls. Here Sussex World takes a look at who could be on the move and we provide an update on their current situations.
1. Leo Trossard - outgoing
The Belgian international has fallen out big time with head coach De Zerbi and despite the Italian insisting there is a way back, it's difficult to see Trossard playing for Brighton again. Wanted by Tottenham and potentially Arsenal and Newcastle this window. Trossard's contract expires this summer but the club do have an option to extend. Spurs are said to have made a cheeky £12m bid which Albion have rejected
Photo: Mike Hewitt
2. Moises Caicedo - outgoing
A brilliant display from the Ecuador international against Liverpool he plays with such maturity and is still just 21. Albion are under no pressure to sell but if bids get crazy - as seen with Marc Cucurella - then Albion could be tempted. £60m-plus could get Albion talking, with Liverpool said to be the main players here - but don't rule out Chelsea. He said last week he wants to help Albion's push for Europe.
Photo: Warren Little
3. Billy Gilmour - outgoing
The Scotland international arrived from Chelsea last summer for £9m and has struggled to force his way in ahead of the brilliant Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Pascal Gross. At talented player but will have to be patient until the summer at least - when the likes of Mac Allister and Caicedo could exit. Linked with a loan to the Championship or Rangers this window
Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. Jan Paul van Hecke - outgoing
Really liked his display for Brighton in the FA Cup at Middlesbrough. A very talented and competitive defender but he is below Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Adam Webster and Levi Colwill in the pecking order - no shame in that. May look for a loan this window and there will be no shortage of takers after his impressive spell at Blackburn last term.
Photo: NIGEL RODDIS