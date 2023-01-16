Brighton were bracing themselves for bids this window and Premier League giants and clubs from around Europe eyed their top talent. World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister was expected to be the chief transfer target following his superb displays for Brighton and also in Qatar for Argentina. Mac Allister has however returned refreshed and insists he is in no hurry to leave a club where he appreciated and plays a key role in an impressive Brighton team pushing for European qualification. Moises Caicedo continues to be linked with a move away, while the Leo Trossard situation continues to rumble on with Spurs keen to sign the Belgian international who has fallen out favour with head coach Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian head coach is also keen to bring players in this window and a number o players have been linked with a January move to the Seagulls. Here Sussex World takes a look at who could be on the move and we provide an update on their current situations.