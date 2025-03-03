‘No’ - BBC pundit’s brutal Brighton and Hove Albion FA Cup final stance
On BBC Radio 5 Live’s 606 phone in, the former Leicester man was adamant he wouldn't tune in if the Seagulls reached the famous old competition's decider in May - simply because they’re not one of the country’s big clubs.
Albion reached the quarter-finals for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign after Danny Welbeck netted an extra-time winner to seal a 2-1 victory against Premier League rivals Newcastle United on Sunday. Fabian Hurzeler’s men have since been given a home draw against either Ipswich or Nottingham Forest in the next round - with a win guaranteeing a spot in the semi-finals at Wembley.
However, during Sunday evening’s show, Savage entered a passionate debate with co-presenter Chris Sutton over the excitement of what this season’s FA Cup still has to offer.
And with the possibility of the Seagulls facing the likes of Championship outfit Preston North End in the final after both sides progressed over the weekend, the former Wales international simply said ‘no’ when quizzed if he would tune into a final between the two sides.
It’s a contest which wouldn’t appeal to Savage, who claimed a final between two of the so-called bigger Premier League outfits would be more exciting.
Robbie Savage only excited by an FA Cup final involving big clubs
After a Preston fan called into the show, the 50-year-old made it clear he’d only tune in if the competition’s climax was played out by the biggest names in English football.
He said: ‘It’s absolutely unbelievable and you might get to the final and it will be unbelievable for you. No (I wouldn’t watch if Preston reached the final). I wouldn’t choose to watch it but I’d have to watch it for my job. It’s not going to happen.
‘As a neutral, on Cup final day I’d rather see an Arsenal v Liverpool - that kind of final. That’s what my preference would be. If it was a Southampton v Ipswich final, who are both near the bottom of the table, would I tune into it? No, I wouldn’t because the FA Cup final is massive but I’d rather see two big teams.
‘When I wake up in the morning and think I can't wait for this game this afternoon - I’m not thinking I can’t wait for this game. If my old team are in it I'll watch it.’
FA Cup quarter-final draw
Brighton v Nottingham Forest or Ipswich
Bournemouth v Manchester City
Preston v Aston Villa
Fulham v Crystal Palace.
Note: All games to be played the weekend of March 28-30
