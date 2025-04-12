'No' - Fabian Hurzeler's response to Lewis Dunk question will surprise Brighton fans after Leicester draw

Bilal El Khannouss of Leicester City runs away from Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk

Reaction from Brighton’s disappointing 2-2 draw against relegation-bound Leicester

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabian Hurzeler insists Lewis Dunk was fully fit during the disappointing 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

Dunk, 33, struggled at times against the Foxes and it was his mistake that led to Leicester's first equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The skipper has missed 12 matches for Brighton this term with calf and rib issues and made his return to the starting line-up in the 3-0 loss to Aston Villa.

He played his first full 90 minutes since injury in the 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace and then went the distance against Leicester.

Hurzeler has numerous defensive issues with Adam Webster (hamstring) Igor Julio (hamstring) and Jan Paul van Hecke (suspended). Midfielder Carlos Baleba played alongside Dunk today and it looked a shaky combination at times.

Hurzeler told Sussex World that Dunk was not playing through an injury and then added: "Like everyone else, I think in possession we created a lot. Everyone had this impact."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not about picking one player out, it's always a collective thing. So we defend together as a team and we attack together as a team. And of course, when we concede two goals, it's easy to say Carlos or Lewis.

"They made a mistake, but a lot of mistakes happened before."

The German head coach then gave a passionate defence of his captain.

"I will never point Lewis out and say he's the reason why we are not winning the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's a fact, he's my skipper, he's a legend for the club and therefore he will try everything to bounce back, like the whole team."

Second-bottom Leicester secured their first point, and scored their first league goals, since January as they drew 2-2 at Brighton.

Leicester, who are second from bottom, twice equalised after Joao Pedro penalties, Stephy Mavididi netting the first leveller and Caleb Okoli the second.

Hurzeler added: "[We were] not mature enough. We don't react as well on set-backs during the game. We didn't stick together, especially in the final part of the game and therefore we didn't deserve to win this.”