'No fear' - Arsenal great fires a surprise top four warning to Newcastle, Tottenham and Liverpool

Arsenal great Nigel Winterburn believes Brighton and Hove Albion remain in the mix for a top four finish this term.

Brighton have impressed this season and returned to winning ways in style last weekend with a 4-0 triumph against struggling West Ham. The Seagulls are eighth in the table on 38 points but have games in hand on Fulham, Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Brighton’s next two matches are against lowly Leeds and midtable Crystal Palace and six points would put Roberto De Zerbi's team well in contention. Newcastle have stuttered of late as the goals have dried up for Eddie Howe's men and Antonio Conte's Spurs continue to be inconsistent. Liverpool have had a strange season but fired a huge warning last weekend with a 7-0 thrashing of Man United. If Klopp's team finish well they could be favourites to claim that fourth place but Brighton look set to fight all the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Arsenal defender Winterburn said to www.paddypower.com, “The fight for fourth place is going to be massive. Liverpool have surprised everyone this season with their lack of consistency.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has impressed since replacing Graham Potter last September

“People say they've had a drop in form, and they've had a lot of injuries but there's still real quality within that squad - we saw that against Manchester United. There's no doubt in my mind that Liverpool will be challenging for fourth place, and they still have a huge opportunity to get there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let's not forget about Brighton who have done unbelievably well. They've got a couple of games in hand and they're still hovering around so the fourth place will be a big fight until the end of the season.

“Newcastle have just had a little dip, but they've been strong this season so for me, there are probably four or five teams that believe they can get that fourth position.