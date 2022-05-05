Midfielder Jayson Molumby is to join West Bromwich Albion on a permanent basis.

The Ireland international joined West Brom last summer and has played 30 games this season in the Championship. West Brom exercised an option to make the move permanent after he made 25 appearances.

Head coach Graham Potter said, “Jayson has had a good loan experience at West Brom this season and played games regularly, which is good for his development.

“This is a good move for him and on behalf of everyone at the club I wish him all the best for the next stage of his career.”

The 22-year-old made his first-team debut for Albion as a teenager in a League Cup tie in 2017 and his Premier League bow against Aston Villa in November 2020.

He spent part of last season on loan at Preston before moving to the Hawthorns.

Molumby said: “I’m delighted to be here on a permanent basis.

“It was goal at the start of the season to try and get a permanent move here and I’ve managed to achieve it so I’m really happy. It’s a massive football club and I’m really happy to be here.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Saints chasing Awoniyi Southampton are ‘trying to sign’ Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi this summer. (Bild) Photo Sales

2. Raum in demand Liverpool and West Ham are involved in the race to sign TSG Hoffenheim fullback David Raum, who could leave the club for just £25.2m. (Bild) Photo Sales

3. Lingard resigned to exit Jesse Lingard is resigned to leaving Manchester United this summer after feeling let down over his treatment during the past 12 months. (BBC Sport) Photo Sales

4. Toon still keen on Tarkowski Newcastle United remain interested in signing Burnley defender James Tarkowski this summer. (NewcastleWorld) Photo Sales