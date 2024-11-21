'Not an option' – Another injury blow for Brighton ahead of Bournemouth but £30m ace set to return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was mixed news on the injury front ahead of Brighton’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth.

The Seagulls have suffered numerous injuries this term and are top of the Premier League table in terms of total minutes missed through player injuries.

Ferdi Kadioglu has added to that of late as he sustained a toe injury after the 2-1 loss at Liverpool and missed the 2-1 victory against Manchester City just prior to the international break.

The Turkey international was hopeful of returning in time for this weekend but Fabian Hurzeler, speaking in today’s press conference, confirmed Saturday will arrive too soon for him.

"Ferdi had a small issue after Liverpool,” said the Brighton head coach. “He was not able to play for Turkey. He will not be an option for the weekend.”

On the plus side, flying winger Yankuba Minteh is “an option” for the weekend following his five-match absence with a muscular injury. The Gambian, who joined Brighton for £30m from Newcastle last summer, featured for his country during the international break and should be available for selection at the Vitality Stadium.

"He had a great start to the season and then a long injury,” Hurzeler said, “We were able to replace him as a team. Now we have to reintegrate him. He will be an option [to face Bournemouth].”

Midfielder Jack Hinshelwood is also likely to miss out as he continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained against Manchester City. "We have to see how it's going for the next few days. He has a small issue with his knee.”

A late call will be made on skipper Lewis Dunk, who has been out since tweaking his calf in the warm-up against Wolves. Midfielder Carlos Baleba has recovered from a knee injury and is an option from the start following his impressive second half display against Manchester City.

James Milner (hamstring) remains side-lined and Adam Webster (hamstring) is close to a return but the Bournemouth match will be too soon. Yasin Ayari will be assessed after he hobbled off in Sweden’s National League win against Azerbaijan on Tuesday with an ankle injury.