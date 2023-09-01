'Not available' - Brighton to be without key striker for Newcastle clash
The Albion face Eddie Howe’s side less then 24 hours after the summer transfer window shut. The Sussex side had an eventful deadline day, bringing in Barcelona winger Ansu Fati on loan and finding out their group draw for their historic Europa League campaign.
De Zerbi’s men have been given a tough draw - being placed in Group B alongside Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens.
Newcastle had a less hectic end to the window then their opponents on Saturday. The Magpies found out they would be facing Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund in their first Champions League campaign in 20 years.
Both clubs will now turn their attention to Saturday’s game, as they look to return to winning ways.
Brighton want to bounce back after suffering a humbling defeat to West Ham at the Amex Stadium last Saturday night. Despite having more then 75 per cent possession, the Seagulls went down to a 3-1 defeat to David Moyes' side.
De Zerbi confirmed that Welbeck was not available for the Newcastle game, saying: “Danny Welbeck can't play. He's not available. He has a muscular injury but it's not so bad the situation.”
HAVE YOU READ THIS?
The Brighton boss will also be without Julio Enciso for a number of months, after the Paraguayan forward picked up a serious knee injury prior to the West Ham defeat.
Jakub Moder continues his absence from the side, having not been seen for 17 months due to an ACL problem.
Newcastle go into Saturday's game on the back off two straight defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool.
Howe has already stated that new signing Lewis Hall is still a couple of weeks away from being ready for first-team duties, having signed the youngster on-loan from Chelsea last week.
The United boss will hope that Joelinton is fit to start, having come off with a minor knee injury in the last-minute defeat to Liverpool.
Joseph Willock (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee) and Javier Manquillo (groin) will also miss the trip to the south coast.