'Not first choice' – Brighton tipped to get '£50m' Liverpool transfer boost, Arsenal 'open talks' with £27m France star

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has impressed following his introduction to the Premier League and has been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal

The Ecuador international has been a star performer in the Albion midfield following his introduction to the first team towards the end of last season.

Caicedo, 20, has started the new campaign superbly – helping Albion to fourth in the top flight – and has attracted interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's team were said to be preparing a £42m bid in the previous transfer transfer window but Brighton were in no rush to sell their star man, having already lost Yves Bissouma to Tottenham, Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Neal Maupay to Everton.

The £50m rated midfielder is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2025 and James believes Liverpool will target a more seasoned campaigner this January – which will be a huge boost and music to the ears of Brighton fans.

“He’s a young player that’s not as experienced as some of the other midfielders that Liverpool have been linked with," said James, speaking to BetFred.

"He looks like he can be a talent but the main thing here is how can he balance the squad? Liverpool are linked with Youri Tielemans, who can fit into a position straight away but with Caicedo I believe he’d be a more long-term signing, rather than somebody who’s going to come in and make an instant impact. Players like Jude Bellingham and Youri Tielemans on the other hand could come straight into the side.

"He’s talented, definitely, but he wouldn’t be my first choice in regards to midfield reinforcements for Liverpool.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal have started negotiations with impressive defender William Saliba over a new contract, according to Football.London.

Saliba has proven he can perform in the Premier League and has been a key man in Arsenal’s blistering start to the new season.

The 21-year-old has two years left on his contract, having signed for Mikel Arteta’s team in 2019 from Saint-Étienne for £27m.