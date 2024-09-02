'Not good enough' - Fabian Hurzeler reveals what Brighton can improve on following draw against Arsenal
On Saturday, August 31 Brighton and Hove Albion were away to Arsenal in a Premier League clash. Despite the result being 1-1, it was a game full of entertainment and drama.
Brighton find themselves in third place in the Premier League with seven points. However, despite the victories against Everton, Man United and a draw to Arsenal, the Brighton boss believes his side can do more.
In a post-match press conference after the Arsenal game, Fabian Hurzeler said: “We have to be consistent in all phases of the game.
"(There were) too many moments we were not controlling the game, like we want to control it like in especially the first 15 minutes… We wanted to be more courageous with the ball.
"I think the courage was missing (at times) after the first 15 minutes we had a good phase…
"Consistency is very important, for me the set pieces are so important as well. (In the match) defensive set pieces, we defended amazingly, but offensive set pieces were not good enough.”
