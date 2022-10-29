'Not ideal' - Graham Potter issues message to £9m Brighton star struggling after Chelsea exit

Albion swooped for the Scotland international late in the previous window and brought him to the Amex Stadium for £9m.

Gilmour was attracted to Brighton and was keen to develop under the guidance of former Seagulls boss Graham Potter.

Just days later however, Potter and his management team moved in the opposite direction to Chelsea and Gilmour has since struggled for game-time under new Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter signed Billy Glimour and Levi Colwill for Brighton from Chelsea and then moved in the opposite direction

It has also been a tough time for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, who is on a season long loan from the Blues with the Seagulls.

"That’s because the team was doing well," said Potter when asked why Gilmour and Colwill are failing to make an impact on the first team. "The team was fourth, and Webster, Dunk and Veltman are three very good players and Levi would have to battle to get into there, and Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are two big players so Billy would as well.

"I think both knew their role but clearly the timing of me leaving was not great for them but it’s part of life. It’s not something I should say sorry for but I acknowledge that it isn’t great from their perspective, the timing is not ideal.