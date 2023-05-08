March, 28, is having his best season in a Brighton shirt, scoring eight goals and providing the same number of assists in all competitions.
But the winger started on the bench against Manchester United on Thursday before having a massive impact on the game as a second-half substitute.
The England man was expected to start this (Monday) evening against Everton but was again named on the bench.
"Solly March is not in his best moment [for fitness],” De Zerbi told BT Sport in his pre-match TV interview.
Meanwhile, De Zerbi confirmed that Evan Ferguson – who is on the bench after recovering from an ankle injury – ‘is good to play one part of the game for sure’.
On the significance of the match itself, the Italian manager added: “If we want to achieve our target, we need to win every game.