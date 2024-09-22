'Not really' - Brighton assistant manager comments on Fabian Hurzeler red card in fiery draw to Nottingham Forest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Brighton boss Hurzeler sent off in a dramatic game against Forest, Assistant Manager Andrew Crofts reacted to the decision.

In a game that saw both managers get red cards, Brighton had a tough game against Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium.

Chris Wood gave Forest the lead from the penalty spot after a clumsy tackle from Carlos Baleba in the 13th minute. After a frustrating 40 minutes, Albion burst into life with two quick-fire goals from Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck.

However, Brighton failed to capitalise on early opportunities to extend their 2-1 lead and were pegged back in the second half.

Assistant head coach Andrew Crofts spoke to the press in place of the sent-off Fabian Hurzeler.

Sosa levelled the score once again after a quick counter-attack in the 70th minute. As Brighton searched for a winner, both managers saw red for their reaction to a late challenge from Morgan Gibbs-White on Joao Pedro.

The Forest man received a second yellow and his marching orders in a dramatic finale.

In the post-match press conference after the game, Assistant Manger Andrew Crofts spoke to the press. He said: “We’re frustrated, we felt like we definitely did enough to win the game,

“I feel like we should be speaking here about three points and a decent performance but we got one point and we’ve got to learn a lot from the last two games for sure and we will.

"There’s a lot to learn, review, analyse and grow from.

“Late on in the game, there’s a tackle that we feel is a foul, we could tell Joao (Pedro) was hurt, so you’re obviously worried about your player. Their player definitely doesn’t mean to hurt Joao, but it’s a foul.

"Their bench doesn’t think it’s a foul, we do and then the ref has to make a decision in terms of what he does.

"Reason Not really, I’ll have to see it back… The ref has made a decision, I’ll have to comment when I see it back… Personally, I didn’t see it (a reason) no.”