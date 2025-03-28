Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Before Brighton face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals, head coach Fabian Hurzeler reiterated his season-long mission to challenge the establishment and made an admission.

Brighton find themselves in the quarter-final of the FA Cup on Saturday, March 29. They face Nottingham Forest, looking for revenge following a thumping 7-0 defeat in their last meeting.

Following on from that loss, Albion have been able to reignite their form with some fantastic performances.

Fabian Hurzeler spoke to the media before his side play Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Namely, doing the double over Chelsea in both the FA Cup and Premier League, and drawing 2-2 away to Man City before the international break.

In the pre-match press conference before the cup tie, Sussex World asked if the FA Cup encapsulated his idea of challenging the establishment. This phrase has been used by the German manager from the beginning of his reign at the seaside club.

In response, Fabian Hurzeler said: “Yes. Not only the FA Cup, of course to challenge the establishment is for the whole season, so also for the Premier League.

"That’s the thing I said from the beginning, that was our vision from the start.

"Therefore, we always try to follow this path and we always try to build an environment where we prioritise the winning, but really commit to ourselves and to each other to follow this path and to challenge the establishment.

"During this path, of course, you face different challenges, different difficulties, but if you have this vision, you promise yourself to never give up and you have an orientation where you want to go.

"Then you always remind yourself, what do we need to get back on track? What do we need to challenge the establishment? “There are always the three things where I come in that make us strong, and that's like this togetherness, this intensity to outwork, to outrun the opponent, and the belief to really challenge the establishment.

"You can say it, that's easy, I can sit here and say I want to challenge the establishment, but it's about believing it and it's about living it.

“So that's the main thing, because you can write here every sentence or every message on the wall, you have written it, but then afterwards you have to behave after it and you have to behave after it in good phases.

"You have to behave after it in bad phases, and that's what we try to do from the beginning of the season.

"I'm just a big fan of visualisation, to visualise it and get it into our minds and get it into the minds of the players because if they hear it consistently from my side then at one point I'm sure they also believe in it.

"Maybe they believe me from the first second, but I'm not sure every player believes me from the first second, but I have to get their belief and their trust during the whole season and that's what I try to do from the beginning.”

With the FA Cup providing an opportunity for silverware and a european spot as the season unfolds, Fabian Hurzeler’s philosophy could well light the way to some history victories in matches ahead.