All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Brighton manager Gus Poyet insists Danny Welbeck is not the answer to Manchester United’s attacking issues.

Welbeck, 34, has been excellent for Albion this season with seven goals and four assists from 22 Premier League appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The veteran striker was linked with a return to Old Trafford last summer as former United boss Erik ten Hag was keen to bring the former England striker back.

Wayne Rooney believes Brighton striker Danny Welbeck would be ideal for Man United

Welbeck dismissed the link as “speculation” but former United players Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville have since stated Welbeck would be a great addition for the Red Devils, who have struggled this season.

Ruben Amorim’s men are 13th in the Premier League and have scored just 37 times this season. Bruno Fernandes is the top scorer for United this term with eight goals, while Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee have three each.

Poyet, speaking to My Bettings Sites, said: “Welbeck isn’t the solution to Manchester United’s problems. I completely disagree with Wayne [Rooney]. Maybe he knows more than me, but from the outside looking in, the answer isn’t Danny Welbeck."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rooney played alongside Welbeck during their time together at United. “Danny, he's great to play alongside,” said the United legend on Match of the Day earlier this month. “And if I'm being completely honest, I would probably still like to see him here playing for Manchester United.

"He scored goals throughout his career, had injuries in the early part of his career, but seems to have got over them and he's having a fantastic season.”

Welbeck made 142 appearances for the Red Devils and scored 29 goals with assists. He was sold to Arsenal in 2014 where he had an injury hit five-year spell, before joining Watford and then Brighton in 2020.

Another United legend Neville felt United’s decision to sell Welbeck was too hasty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was let go too quickly at United,” Neville told Sky Sports. “If you think about Louis van Gaal, his style of play is very precise, now Danny Welbeck wasn't precise in his game back then, so he (Van Gaal) just let him go. He didn't fancy him at all.

“But he's actually perfect for how Manchester United should play. Threatening space in behind, playing off front players. This idea that he's not good enough for Manchester United is absolutely rubbish.”

United's loss has been Brighton’s gain. He has now made 152 appearances for the Seagulls with 34 goals and 12 assists in total. He is contracted with Brighton until June 2026.

"I know the value Danny Welbeck has for us and the value is crucial,” said Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler. “I think it's not only the value he adds on the pitch by making assists, by scoring, by helping the team, by his work ethic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's also the behaviour besides the pitch, how helpful he is to build this connection in a team, to build the social bond between the individual players and therefore he's crucial for me and the whole club. I'm really happy to have him on the team.”

for your next Albion read: Why Brighton have made Yoon Doyoung their next project after success with Sunderland and Man United transfer targets