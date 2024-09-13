Brighton fan favourite Solly March is back in training as he continues his recovery from a serious injury, which has kept him out for nearly a year.

March, 30, sustained a serious leg injury back in October 2023 after he landed awkwardly on the turf against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Albion wide man had been playing some of the best football of his career earlier in the season but it came to an abrupt halt.

Fabian Hurzeler provided a key update on March’s fitness during a press conference on Thursday (September 12).

Asked if the player was close to a return, Hurzeler said: “I wouldn't say close. So if you're injured for that long time, it's a long way back, but he has made a great impression.

"He's going step-by-step. He's now training fully with us, but with him, we have to be very patient. We have to go step-by-step, but the positive thing is that he's back on the training pitch.

"He's there also to improve and he's in a very good shape. We are all impressed how good he is already after his long injury.

"It's now about not putting pressure on him. It's about helping him, giving him a good environment where he can adapt quickly.

"He's very, very professional. You really feel that he wants to come back on the pitch as quick as possible and therefore we give him all the time, but also all the help he needs.”

Hurzeler also provided on Matt O’Riley – who had successful ankle surgery after he was injured just minutes into his Brighton debut against Crawley Town last month.

"He's in very good spirits,” the Albion boss said.

"He has a great character, great attitude. So immediately after surgery, he's very, very positive. He's here around us in the training ground. He's doing his rehab already and I think he will be coming back quite fast.”