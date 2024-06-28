'Offer submitted' – Chelsea's major summer deal in final stages after painful U-turn for Brighton
The Leicester City ace reportedly declined the chance to join the Seagulls, who also tried to sign the player last January for £25m.
Dewsbury-Hall, 25, is now expected to reunite with his former Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca, who is now in charge at Stamford Bridge. Dewsbury-Hall previously described Maresca as an 'unbelievable manager'.
Athletic reporter David Ornstein posted: "EXCL: Chelsea submit offer to Leicester City for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. If deal struck, long-term contract expected to be agreed with 25yo midfielder’s representatives. Declined chance to join Brighton - will move to #CFC or stay at #LCFC."
It's a painful blow for Brighton's transfer plans who were keen bolster their midfield options ahead of new boss Fabian Hurzeler's first season in charge.
Brighton struggled in midfield last season after selling Moises Caicedo (to Chelsea) and Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) in last summer's transfer window.
Brighton also lost Adam Lallana last month as the former Liverpool man declined a new contract for family reasons. The veteran has since joined newly-promoted Southampton. Albion also parted company with midfielder Steven Alzate last month after seven years with the club.
Meanwhile, their Poland international midfielder Jakub Moder could be on his to Leicester after completing the first stage of his medical.
