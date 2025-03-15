'Oh no' – Brighton faithful all say the same thing after Yankuba Minteh's 'glaring' miss at Man City

Albion fans on social media have been reacting to the missed chances in the 2-2 draw at Manchester City

Brighton secured an entertaining 2-2 draw against fellow European challengers Manchester City at the Eithad Stadium.

Goals from Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush were cancelled out by a superb Pervis Estupinan free-kick and Abdukodir Khusanov’s own goal as Brighton secyured a first ever Premier League point at Manchester City.

Nico Gonzalez hit the post as Pep Guardiola’s side chased a late winner but Brighton had spurned their own gilt-edged chance earlier in the match as Yankuba Minteh completely missed the ball at the far post following a cross from Diego Gomez.

Brighton's Gambian Yankuba Minteh reacts after a missed chance against Manchester City

It was a golden chance for Minteh – who has five goals and three assists this term – but the Gambian got his feet in a complete muddle when it seemed easier to score.

Carlos Baleba also spurned a fine chance seven minutes from time when he scooped a shot over following a quick break.

@BennettsField wrote: “The Minteh miss was glaringly bad but this one was somehow more annoying. Leaning back and skying it. Otherwise a superb performance from Baleba though. Looks world class every match now.”

@GroBmisconduct2 wrote: “Baleba and Minteh miss one chance and everyone forgets that they were easily the best players on the pitch, Minteh was crucial in keeping Doku quiet and Baleba ran the midfield.

@phrank92 wrote: “Minteh missing a tap in, Hinshelwood not cutting it back for 3 players, and now the Baleba miss… We should be running away with it.”

@MichaelNemo89: “Definitely I’m more disappointed in Minteh missing than Baleba as it was a tap in.”

@fatter5: “Both players ran their socks off when we didn’t have the ball.”

After the match, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was asked if those chances were crucial to Brighton not winning.

"No, because the ball wasn't in,” said the German. “I didn't think about that. First of all, we have to put in the goal and I think it was one of two or three really big chances in the second half where we could go for the winner.

"But in the end it doesn't have to complain. it's about reflecting it, analysing what small margins we have to improve and then we have to do it the next time better.”

