Oliver Glasner pinpoints key factor in Crystal Palace’s historic win over Brighton and Hove Albion
The Palace head coach is adamant his side’s tactical plan paid off after they secured a historic derby triumph over the Seagulls.
It was a contest full of drama at Selhurst Park, with three red cards being brandished by referee Anthony Taylor.
Eddie Nketiah was sent off after picking up a second yellow for a high-footed challenge on 78 minutes, while defender Marc Guehi was also given his marching order for the hosts 12 minutes later. There was to be a third and final red card, when Jan Paul van Hecke was shown the door in the sixth minute of additional time.
At times, the contest was nine against 11 before the Brighton centre-back was sent off, with Palace able to hold onto the three points.
And according to Glasner, his side have been practicing lopsided games in training to prepare for such events like Saturday.
When asked about how he stayed calm during the drama, the Eagles’ boss told BBC Sport: ‘We have to. We have to find a solution, we changed the system and sometimes we are training like this with nine against 10 but not so often eight out of 10.
‘In training we know how we want to shift, what we have to do and today we did really well. It means it’s a lot of running, a lot of pushing and even with eight against 10 with Daichi Kamada winning the ball and going forward.
‘Getting two red cards for them is why I laugh because we had eight players waiting around the box and waiting for this situation. This helped us and it was really unbelievable what these guys did.’
Brighton’s poor run continues as Palace complete historic double
Brighton slipped to their third successive defeat in all competitions, with the 2-1 defeat against their bitter rivals.
Jean-Philip Mateta opened the scoring after three minutes before Danny Welbeck levelled the clash on the half-hour mark. Daniel Munoz scored what proved to be the winner 11 minutes into the second half, which earned Palace an historic win over the Seagulls.
The Eagles completed the double over Brighton in the league for the first time since the 1932-33 campaign after following up December’s 3-1 win at the Amex Stadium.
And Glasner has praised his side for achieving the landmark as well as extending their seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions.
‘It’s a huge win for us and a huge win for Crystal Palace. Winning both games against Brighton and this win is for our fans because we know how much this means and how important it is for them. This derby had everything you would love watching football.
‘Of course, it’s not the best for a manager. It’s very exciting when you get two red cards but the fighting spirit, this togetherness is unbelievable in this group.
‘With 12 minutes of added time and you see 103 minutes you’re thinking come on how long do we play? Then you hear the final whistle and getting this win with all the circumstances, especially after the first red card it wasn’t really a tactical game. It was fighting to bring it home and this is what the boys did.’
