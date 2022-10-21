"One goal can change our season" - Roberto De Zerbi outlines how Brighton will end four and a half hour goal drought

Brighton have failed to score in any of the previous three games, having a total of 54 shots with an 4.3 expected goals.

Despite an enthralling 3-3 draw with Liverpool in De Zerbi’s first game in charge, Brighton have failed to score in any of the previous three games, having a total of 54 shots with an 4.3 expected goals.

De Zerbi said: “We have to improve in last 20-25 metres but I don’t want to just focus on chances. We showed good quality, we had I don’t know how many good chances - we have to play with this quality. We can’t forget our way and our style.

"We can’t change our idea just because of the result. We have to follow our idea, our way - maybe when we find one goal, like for example with Welbeck, we can change our season no?"

Brighton face the daunting prospect of travelling to the home of the Premier League champions this weekend, clashing against a Manchester City side who have had six days rest following their first loss of the season to Liverpool last Sunday.

De Zerbi has so far only made one change to his starting elven in his first four games, bringing in Adam Lallana for Pervis Estupiñán on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old admitted at the pre-match press conference he was working to ‘change something’ tactically for tomorrow’s game against Pep Guardiola’s side, but was unlikely to change the personnel on the pitch too drastically.

De Zerbi said: "I don’t want to change too much because I like the players, I like this style of play without the ball for sure.

"With the ball I’m working to change something, the position on the pitch - like changing (the roles of) Caicedo, Mac Allister, Lallana and Gross.