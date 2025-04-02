Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

International breaks continue to bring issues for Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler felt his players needed one more day off to prepare for the FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest.

The Seagulls lost on penalties following a 0-0 stalemate at the Amex Stadium last Saturday, which prompted debate on the quick turnaround for key players after international duty.

Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma (Japan), Carlos Baleba (Cameroon), Yankuba Minteh (Gambia), Joao Pedro (Brazil), Pervis Estupinan (Ecuador) and midfielder Diego Gomez (Paraguay) were all involved in World Cup qualifiers in the build-up to the match. Mitoma looked jaded, while Pedro and Gomez were fit enough for the bench only.

Gary Lineker said the FA Cup match between Brighton and Nottingham Forest was "boring"

Gary Lineker, speaking on BBC Match of the Day, felt that contributed to a “boring” match and said the public were short-changed.

“Football needs to address this,” said the former England striker. “I know people will say players get paid a fortune, yes they do.

“But it’s not just about the player's welfare, but the paying public will suffer, as you are not going to get players at their best.”

Brighton boss Hurzeler admitted the international break brings challenges, especially for his South American contingent who were in World Cup qualifying action at Wednesday 2am (UK time), before a 15-hour flight back to the UK.

Hurzeler: ‘They needed one more day’

“First of all, I think that one more day off, one more day to train or to recover always helps,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World.

“So if the FA Cup games after the international break can be on Sunday I think it's a massive difference.

"When I looked at the game between Bournemouth and [Manchester] City, I felt there was a little bit more intensity, more quality on the pitch than our game.

“And then on the other side, for me it's always important to bring the players on the pitch who look like the most fresh players, who can sprint, who can outwork, who can outrun the opponent and therefore you always have to make decisions.”

Brighton’s Japanese winger Mitoma has been electric this season but looked way off the pace against Forest.

“Regarding Mitoma, he didn't play the second game [for Japan],” Hurzeler added. “Of course, he had to travel a long time, he experienced it so far this season and because he didn't play the second game for Japan we decided to let him play.

“I think most of the offensive players were on an international break with their country, so it's always a decision you have to make and therefore we try to listen to the players.

"We try to take care of their health. It's not always easy because of the schedule but we try to do our best and therefore it's always a decision you have to make together with the player.”

Brighton are back in Premier League action tonight against Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium. Hurzeler said Mitoma is in “good shape.”

Mitoma has recovered

"Mitoma, of course, was a little bit tired after the games for the national team and against Nottingham. But now he recovered quite well and he didn’t play for 90 minutes so I think he is a good shape.”

Of Pedro, who was on the bench against Forest, the Albion boss added: “We decided we have to take care of his health.

"We had to let them recover and not start the game. That is always a thing where you have to talk to players, make a decision and hope they come through this period with a lot of games with their national duties.

"That is what we always try to figure out together with the medical team, with the player. Of course, it played a part in our decision-making that Joao was with the Brazilian national team."