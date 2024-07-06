Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Netherlands international Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord on a contract until 2029.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder made his professional debut for FC Twente in 2018 and made more than 70 appearances in two seasons with Excelsior before joining Feyenoord in 2022.

In two seasons with Feyenoord, Wieffer contributed nine goals and 11 assists in 79 games.

In March 2023 he made his Netherlands debut in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Gibraltar and scored his first international goal last November when the Dutch beat Gibraltar 6-0 in the return fixture.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 27: Mats Wieffer of Netherlands stands for the national anthem prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group B match between Netherlands and Gibraltar at De Kuip on March 27, 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Seagulls technical director David Weir said: “We’re delighted to welcome Mats to the club, a player whose qualities we have admired for a long time.

“He has a lot of experience in the Champions League as well as the Eredivisie and has developed into one of the best deep-lying midfielders in Europe.

“We obviously have Dutch players here already in Bart Verbruggen, Jan Paul van Hecke and Joel Veltman and I’m sure they will help Mats settle into the club.