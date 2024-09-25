Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Ham have been linked with surprise move for Brighton's playmaker Julio Enciso.

The Paraguay international has been linked with the Hammers in the past and, according to Fichajes, they are preparing an opening offer of £34m for the talented 20-year-old.

Enciso joined Brighton for around £8m from Club Libertard in 2022 and has two years remaining on his current contract.

The attacking midfielder had an encouraging start to his career at Brighton and scored the Premier League's goal of the season with a long range screamer during a 1-1 draw with Manchester City in May 2023.

Last season was set to be his major breakthrough but Enciso sustained a serious knee in August 2023 at Wolves which side-lined him for six months.

He then featured for his country last summer in the Copa America and the Olympics, which disrupted his pre-season for Brighton. Enciso is yet to start a Premier League match under Albion's new head coach Fabian Hurzeler this term but the player remains highly-regarded by all at Brighton.

Despite Brighton's £200m summer spend, Enciso is expected to play a key role for the Seagulls this term, even if he isn't always a starter.

"I followed his games at Copa America, also in the Olympics and last season at Brighton," said Albion boss Hurzler last month.

"He is very young, he has a lot of potential. He is exactly one of those players that fits Brighton, because Brighton are searching for young players with big potential.

"Now it's also up to us to improve him, give him a good environment. I think he needs an environment where he feels comfortable to bring his best potential on the pitch. That is now our job."

Any significant bid from West Ham could however test Brighton's resolve and £35m would certainly represent a huge profit for a player who has made 46 appearances, with four goals and six assists.

West Ham spent £132m this summer as they brought in attacking talent such as Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United and Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund. But one ein in their five opening games has new boss Julen Lopetgeui under pressure and seeking extra firepower.