The immediate future of Brighton's playmaker Julio Enciso remains uncertain.

The Paraguay international has not featured in pre-season for head coach Fabian Hurzeler due to his summer involvement in the Copa America and then the Olympics.

Enciso, 21, returned from his international duties with a knee injury and is currently working his way back to full fitness. His lack of recent involvement, coupled with Brighton's huge summer spend on fresh attacking talent, has placed doubt on Enciso's role under Hurzeler.

Albion started their new Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win at Everton and this Saturday they welcome Erik ten Hag's Manchester United to the Amex Stadium for a lunchtime kick-off.

New arrivals Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter and Brajan Gruda could all feature against the Red Devils, with Kaoru Mitoma, Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck and Jeremy Sarmiento all pushing to start. Striker Evan Ferguson is also close to to a return following his ankle, which could restrict Enciso's chances even further.

Hurzeler, speaking ahead of Albion clash with United, said: "I haven't trained with him [Enciso] so much. I followed his games at Copa America, also in the Olympics and last season at Brighton.

"He is very young, he has a lot of potential. He is exactly one of those players that fits Brighton, because Brighton are searching for young players with big potential.

"Now it's also up to us to improve him, give him a good environment. I think he needs an environment where he feels comfortable to bring his best potential on the pitch. That is now our job."

Speaking earlier about players leaving this window, the German head coach added: "If they don’t have the feeling that they can't do it here, of course, you have to look for another way. The only thing I can say is the players know how we plan with them, and then it's up to them."