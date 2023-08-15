'Opening bid' - Brighton submit official offer for Liverpool and Newcastle transfer target

Brighton and Hove Albion have submitted their first formal offer for Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba.

The Seagulls are believed to have offered around €17m, with €3m in add-ons for the 19-year-old Cameroonian who has also attracted interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is keen to bolster his midfield having lost Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea this summer transfer window.

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: “Brighton opening bid for Carlos Baleba was €17m plus €3m add-ons, not enough to convince Lille as French club want around €30m to make deal happen

“Negotiations continue, Brighton consider Baleba the perfect replacement for Caicedo. There are two more names in the list.”

Caicedo’s exit was confirmed by the Seagulls yesterday as the Ecuador international joined Chelsea for an initial fee of around £100m plus another £15m in potential add-ons.